Pingora Partners LLC Has $1.74 Million Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Pingora Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,831 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,355 shares during the period. Boeing accounts for approximately 1.1% of Pingora Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Pingora Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 121.6% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 113.1% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $570,799.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,596.97. The trade was a 14.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BA. Barclays upgraded shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Boeing from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up from $111.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday. Melius Research set a $204.00 price objective on Boeing in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on Boeing from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.45.

BA opened at $176.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 1.24. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $128.88 and a 12 month high of $196.95.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.57 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

