Core Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $966,000 Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 180,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,617,000 after purchasing an additional 8,067 shares in the last quarter. Allodium Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $401,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 700.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Partners in Financial Planning bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,387,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $251.67 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $221.41 and a 52 week high of $282.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $256.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.66. The company has a market cap of $64.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

