Miller Value Partners LLC Buys 648,325 Shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Miller Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Free Report) by 72.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,549,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 648,325 shares during the quarter. Conduent comprises 2.7% of Miller Value Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Miller Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Conduent were worth $6,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNDT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Conduent by 526.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,216,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,997,000 after buying an additional 2,703,849 shares during the last quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP raised its holdings in Conduent by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP now owns 5,625,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,437 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Conduent by 156.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,354,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,479 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Conduent by 1,011.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,506,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Conduent by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,317,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Conduent stock opened at $2.14 on Friday. Conduent Incorporated has a 52 week low of $1.93 and a 52 week high of $4.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.32 million, a PE ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.60.

About Conduent

Conduent ( NASDAQ:CNDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Conduent had a negative return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 12.69%. Equities research analysts forecast that Conduent Incorporated will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Conduent Incorporated provides digital business solutions and services for the commercial, government, and transportation spectrum in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and customer experience management, business operations, healthcare claims and administration, and human capital solutions.

