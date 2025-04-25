Miller Value Partners LLC Buys 648,325 Shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Miller Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Free Report) by 72.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,549,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 648,325 shares during the quarter. Conduent comprises 2.7% of Miller Value Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Miller Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Conduent were worth $6,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNDT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Conduent by 526.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,216,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,997,000 after buying an additional 2,703,849 shares during the last quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP raised its holdings in Conduent by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP now owns 5,625,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,437 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Conduent by 156.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,354,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,479 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Conduent by 1,011.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,506,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Conduent by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,317,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.
Conduent Trading Up 2.9 %
Conduent stock opened at $2.14 on Friday. Conduent Incorporated has a 52 week low of $1.93 and a 52 week high of $4.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.32 million, a PE ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.60.
About Conduent
Conduent Incorporated provides digital business solutions and services for the commercial, government, and transportation spectrum in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and customer experience management, business operations, healthcare claims and administration, and human capital solutions.
