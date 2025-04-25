Three Seasons Wealth LLC Invests $449,000 in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Three Seasons Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.10, for a total transaction of $100,195.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,448.70. This represents a 12.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William N. Springer sold 1,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.66, for a total transaction of $186,245.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,077,320.28. This trade represents a 5.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,392 shares of company stock valued at $1,392,315 in the last 90 days. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

EXR stock opened at $141.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.78 and its 200-day moving average is $154.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.96. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.03 and a 1 year high of $184.87.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $821.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.34 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 5.51%. Equities research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 160.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXR. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Extra Space Storage from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.25.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

