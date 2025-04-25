HMI Capital Management L.P. Cuts Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

HMI Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,327,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 705,100 shares during the quarter. Roblox comprises approximately 12.6% of HMI Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. HMI Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $250,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Roblox by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in Roblox by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 188.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RBLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Roblox from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on Roblox from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roblox presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

In other news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 19,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $1,287,478.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 339,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,367,243.64. This trade represents a 5.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 229,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $12,026,684.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,649,667.84. This represents a 50.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 902,954 shares of company stock worth $55,354,971 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBLX opened at $65.69 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $29.55 and a 12 month high of $75.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. The firm has a market cap of $41.28 billion, a PE ratio of -45.30 and a beta of 1.49.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.13. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 665.98% and a negative net margin of 25.97%. Equities research analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

