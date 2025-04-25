Bullseye Asset Management LLC Sells 206 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Bullseye Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,912 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Wingstop makes up approximately 2.1% of Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $4,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nebula Research & Development LLC grew its holdings in Wingstop by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 6,308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Wingstop by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 285,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $81,146,000 after purchasing an additional 54,246 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Wingstop by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 9,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,150,217 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $326,893,000 after buying an additional 262,229 shares during the last quarter.

Wingstop Price Performance

Shares of WING stock opened at $217.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $227.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.94. Wingstop Inc. has a one year low of $204.00 and a one year high of $433.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.02.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 29.11%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $260.00 price target on Wingstop in a research note on Tuesday. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price target (down previously from $375.00) on shares of Wingstop in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Wingstop from $315.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Wingstop from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wingstop has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.13.

Wingstop Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

