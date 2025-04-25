Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc.

Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,847 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 6.6% of Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $11,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VUG. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $370.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $367.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $316.14 and a 12 month high of $429.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $376.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $398.33.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

