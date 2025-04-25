Arnhold LLC Acquires New Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Arnhold LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 365,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,408,000. United States Steel makes up 1.2% of Arnhold LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,145,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in United States Steel by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in United States Steel by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 22,161 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in United States Steel by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 15,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 126,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 11,271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Get United States Steel alerts:

United States Steel Price Performance

Shares of NYSE X opened at $42.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.79. United States Steel Co. has a twelve month low of $26.92 and a twelve month high of $46.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.38). United States Steel had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 4.27%. On average, research analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Monday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down previously from $43.00) on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of United States Steel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.94.

View Our Latest Report on United States Steel

About United States Steel

(Free Report)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding X? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.