UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC Has $217,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the period. UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 360.7% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of SCZ opened at $65.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.57 and its 200-day moving average is $63.06. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $56.64 and a 12 month high of $68.33.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

