Nebula Research & Development LLC Acquires Shares of 44,207 Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 44,207 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,816,000. Seagate Technology comprises about 0.4% of Nebula Research & Development LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STX. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Seagate Technology by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Seagate Technology

In related news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $1,691,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 555,677 shares in the company, valued at $46,988,047.12. The trade was a 3.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STX. Citigroup reduced their price target on Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Seagate Technology from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.39.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

STX stock opened at $83.04 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a one year low of $63.19 and a one year high of $115.32. The firm has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.90.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

