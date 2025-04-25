Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $88.77 Million Stock Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,331,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,488 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $88,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,256,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $950,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486,074 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth $171,798,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,741,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $649,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131,269 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Funds Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $53,904,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 207.9% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,115,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,350,000 after purchasing an additional 753,182 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CMS Energy

In related news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total transaction of $467,392.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,815.68. This represents a 23.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Laura Wright sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total transaction of $174,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,709,093.60. This trade represents a 6.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,200 shares of company stock worth $789,532. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Price Performance

CMS stock opened at $74.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.79. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $58.50 and a 52-week high of $76.45. The company has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.65.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.13). CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 13.35%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.5425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 65.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMS. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Barclays raised shares of CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on CMS Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on CMS Energy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CMS Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.73.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

