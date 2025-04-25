Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target Lowered to $600.00 at Robert W. Baird

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Robert W. Baird from $608.00 to $600.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

LII has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lennox International from $565.00 to $455.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays upgraded Lennox International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $665.00 to $702.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho cut shares of Lennox International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $675.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Lennox International from $617.00 to $642.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $580.00 target price (down from $630.00) on shares of Lennox International in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $577.00.

Lennox International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LII opened at $522.80 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $573.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $607.44. The company has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.07. Lennox International has a 12-month low of $445.63 and a 12-month high of $682.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 126.79%. Equities analysts expect that Lennox International will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennox International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $644.20, for a total transaction of $124,974.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,282 shares in the company, valued at $825,864.40. This represents a 13.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Lennox International in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lennox International during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Lennox International by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 98 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

