Nebula Research & Development LLC Has $2.92 Million Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Nebula Research & Development LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 987.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,685 shares during the quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $164.00 price target on Nucor in a report on Monday, March 24th. UBS Group raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, March 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Nucor from $156.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Nucor from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.33.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $115.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $97.59 and a 52 week high of $176.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.15.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.28. Nucor had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 6.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.16%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

