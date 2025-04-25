4,362 Shares in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Acquired by Nebula Research & Development LLC

Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 4,362 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,073,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,855 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,464,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in United Rentals by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 445,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $313,627,000 after acquiring an additional 6,787 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its stake in United Rentals by 196.5% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth about $649,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 732,954 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $517,018,000 after purchasing an additional 52,037 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Rentals Stock Up 9.9 %

United Rentals stock opened at $647.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $617.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $728.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $525.91 and a 52-week high of $896.98. The firm has a market cap of $42.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.72.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $8.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.92 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 34.21%. Equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $1.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 18.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Rentals news, CFO William E. Grace sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $701,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,390,128. This represents a 13.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on URI. UBS Group cut shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $910.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $658.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $705.00 to $666.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Bank of America lowered their target price on United Rentals from $850.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on United Rentals from $1,000.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $729.79.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

