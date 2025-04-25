Nebula Research & Development LLC Grows Stake in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

Nebula Research & Development LLC grew its holdings in shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Free Report) by 70.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,064 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,652 shares during the quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC’s holdings in Argan were worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi increased its stake in Argan by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Argan by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,552 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Argan by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,042 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Argan by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Argan during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Argan Stock Performance

Shares of AGX stock opened at $148.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 0.45. Argan, Inc. has a one year low of $60.03 and a one year high of $191.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $129.74 and its 200 day moving average is $140.10.

Argan Dividend Announcement

Argan ( NYSE:AGX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The construction company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $232.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.50 million. Argan had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. Argan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.55%.

Insider Activity at Argan

In other news, Director Peter W. Getsinger sold 2,292 shares of Argan stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.35, for a total transaction of $344,602.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,325. This trade represents a 19.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Lake Street Capital raised Argan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th.

Argan Company Profile

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services segments. The Power Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as designing, building, and commissioning of large-scale energy projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 18 gigawatts of power-generating capacity.

