Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) had its price target cut by Susquehanna from $54.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on KNX. Barclays cut their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.19.

Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Up 1.9 %

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $40.36 on Thursday. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1 year low of $36.69 and a 1 year high of $61.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.29 and a beta of 1.16.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.63%.

Insider Activity at Knight-Swift Transportation

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Director Douglas L. Col purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.37 per share, for a total transaction of $226,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,850. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Knight-Swift Transportation

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KNX. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter valued at about $378,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter worth about $70,185,000. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 21.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 653,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,242,000 after buying an additional 115,447 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Featured Stories

