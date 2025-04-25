Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Cuts Stock Position in Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its position in shares of Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,241,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,185 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 1.94% of Sweetgreen worth $71,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SG. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Sweetgreen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,558,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,516,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,666 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Sweetgreen by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,432,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,341 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Sweetgreen by 848.5% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 748,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,000,000 after buying an additional 669,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deepwater Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sweetgreen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,695,000. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Sweetgreen

In other Sweetgreen news, Director Nathaniel Ru sold 2,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $50,527.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,785,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,485,356.20. The trade was a 0.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mitch Reback sold 10,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $288,774.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 344,055 shares in the company, valued at $9,093,373.65. This trade represents a 3.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,852 shares of company stock worth $871,417 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Sweetgreen in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $24.00 price target on Sweetgreen in a report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Sweetgreen from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Sweetgreen from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.91.

Sweetgreen Stock Performance

Sweetgreen stock opened at $19.12 on Friday. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a one year low of $16.29 and a one year high of $45.12. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.51 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.90.

About Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

