BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Purchased by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,420,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,299 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 1.08% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $126,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 20,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.59, for a total transaction of $1,270,960.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,351 shares in the company, valued at $2,619,924.09. This represents a 32.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total transaction of $251,454.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,705,097.60. This represents a 12.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 328,505 shares of company stock valued at $37,452,686 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.82.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of BJ opened at $112.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.93 and a 12-month high of $121.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.54.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 35.41% and a net margin of 2.71%. As a group, research analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

(Free Report)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.