Rothschild Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 1,540 Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Rothschild Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $246.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Fiserv from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.55, for a total transaction of $10,599,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,711 shares in the company, valued at $53,637,326.05. This represents a 16.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FI opened at $176.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.25 and a 52 week high of $238.59. The company has a market cap of $98.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 20th that allows the company to buyback 60,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Stories

