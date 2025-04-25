GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Shares Purchased by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 28,112.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,621,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,612,223 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $114,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth about $2,701,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 45,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 13,603 shares in the last quarter. Arvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in GXO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,505,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 117.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 12,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 110,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,807,000 after buying an additional 34,448 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (down previously from $74.00) on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of GXO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $71.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.57.

Shares of NYSE:GXO opened at $36.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.56. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.46 and a 52-week high of $63.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.56.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 11.16%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

