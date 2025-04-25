Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Acquires 13,367 Shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 555,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,367 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned about 0.46% of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF worth $53,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVUV. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 47,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. ARK & TLK Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 12,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVUV opened at $83.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.15. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $74.00 and a 12 month high of $107.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.14 and its 200 day moving average is $94.62.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a $0.3389 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVUV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

