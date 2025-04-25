CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA) Shares Purchased by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,389,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,077 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 1.21% of CAVA Group worth $156,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CAVA. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CAVA Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in CAVA Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Quantessence Capital LLC purchased a new position in CAVA Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,126,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of CAVA Group during the 4th quarter worth $2,047,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in CAVA Group by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 67,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,576,000 after purchasing an additional 9,771 shares in the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on CAVA shares. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $147.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on CAVA Group from $104.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler raised shares of CAVA Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of CAVA Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CAVA Group news, CEO Brett Schulman sold 2,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.39, for a total value of $365,209.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,433 shares in the company, valued at $96,207,330.87. This trade represents a 0.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Tricia K. Tolivar sold 1,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.39, for a total value of $187,206.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 234,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,118,081.93. This represents a 0.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,734 shares of company stock valued at $713,252 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

CAVA Group Price Performance

CAVA opened at $90.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.61 and its 200 day moving average is $116.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 197.78 and a beta of 3.33. CAVA Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.02 and a fifty-two week high of $172.43.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $227.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.34 million. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 5.88%. As a group, analysts expect that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

CAVA Group Company Profile

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

