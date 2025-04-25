EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 511,361 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 39,426 shares during the period. EMCOR Group accounts for about 0.7% of Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 1.11% of EMCOR Group worth $232,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EME. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at $299,855,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,318,494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $598,465,000 after buying an additional 288,765 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 2,246.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 142,578 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,036,000 after buying an additional 136,501 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 496,436 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $225,332,000 after buying an additional 129,186 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 399.4% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 153,443 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,648,000 after acquiring an additional 122,716 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on EME. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on EMCOR Group from $600.00 to $514.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.25.

EMCOR Group Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of EME opened at $400.74 on Friday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $319.49 and a fifty-two week high of $545.30. The company has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $386.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $444.09.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $6.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 34.99% and a net margin of 6.51%. Research analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.64%.

EMCOR Group announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.07, for a total value of $462,587.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,229,474.94. This trade represents a 4.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

