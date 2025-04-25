Pine Ridge Advisers LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Pine Ridge Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 140,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 22,575 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 0.5% of Pine Ridge Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Pine Ridge Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,813,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,986,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,998 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,425,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,868,416,000 after purchasing an additional 503,443 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 32,684,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,439,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,672 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 23,607,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,039,659,000 after purchasing an additional 756,538 shares during the period. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 16,165,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $711,929,000 after purchasing an additional 85,250 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of VWO stock opened at $45.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.24. The stock has a market cap of $116.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.59. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.53 and a 12 month high of $49.57.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

