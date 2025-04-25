434 Shares in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Acquired by Topsail Wealth Management LLC

Topsail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 434 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keyvantage Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $479,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 159.3% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Burling Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $639,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 131,980 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $135,294,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tenere Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Tenere Capital LLC now owns 22,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,358,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $916.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $923.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $983.77. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $748.02 and a 52-week high of $1,084.22.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The asset manager reported $11.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.84 by $0.46. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.21%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 47.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $5.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $20.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.10. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 50.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.01, for a total value of $1,704,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,034 shares in the company, valued at $56,261,628.34. This represents a 2.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,430 shares of company stock valued at $12,838,649. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on BlackRock from $1,045.00 to $1,010.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $1,196.00 to $1,178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,215.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,200.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $990.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,077.08.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

