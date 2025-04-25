Topsail Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.35 Million Investment in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Topsail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pine Ridge Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Pine Ridge Advisers LLC now owns 141,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,235,000 after purchasing an additional 11,693 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 215,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,363,000 after buying an additional 34,273 shares during the period. Burling Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $258,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,353,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 233.8% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Wealth Group LLC now owns 24,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,557,000 after acquiring an additional 17,204 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $467.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $402.39 and a 52-week high of $540.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $475.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $500.14.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7157 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

