Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Sets New 12-Month High on Strong Earnings

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $202.01 and last traded at $197.54, with a volume of 1302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $197.90.

The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th will be given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 7th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 51.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WCN shares. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Waste Connections from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Waste Connections from $192.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.43.

Institutional Trading of Waste Connections

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Waste Connections by 34.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 303,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,190,000 after purchasing an additional 77,466 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 785.1% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 4,153 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 129,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,178,000 after buying an additional 22,310 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,036,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $349,483,000 after buying an additional 109,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the fourth quarter worth about $353,000. 86.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $50.83 billion, a PE ratio of 82.32, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $190.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Stories

