Topsail Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 117,287 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Topsail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 117,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,415,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 2.0% of Topsail Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

VCIT stock opened at $81.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.10. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.86 and a fifty-two week high of $84.26.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.3189 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

