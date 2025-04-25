Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 682 Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lessened its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies were worth $12,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the third quarter worth about $110,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Longboard Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the third quarter worth $386,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock opened at $185.52 on Friday. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $147.66 and a 12 month high of $210.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.30. The company has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies ( NYSE:WAB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 12.78%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This is a boost from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 16.58%.

Several research analysts have commented on WAB shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $201.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $175.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.57.

In related news, CEO Rafael Santana sold 886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.34, for a total transaction of $161,553.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,145,630.30. This trade represents a 0.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

