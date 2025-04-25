Snyder Capital Management L P Has $164.58 Million Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Snyder Capital Management L P cut its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,196,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,849 shares during the quarter. Ingredion comprises about 3.4% of Snyder Capital Management L P’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Snyder Capital Management L P owned 1.84% of Ingredion worth $164,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nebula Research & Development LLC increased its position in Ingredion by 165.9% in the 4th quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 536.6% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 361,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,680,000 after purchasing an additional 304,421 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 96,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Ingredion by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 37,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 8,131 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingredion Stock Down 0.2 %

INGR opened at $129.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.72. Ingredion Incorporated has a one year low of $111.54 and a one year high of $155.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 32.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group set a $155.00 target price on Ingredion in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Ingredion from $167.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Ingredion from $147.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Ingredion from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ingredion news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 10,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.88, for a total transaction of $1,361,392.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,127 shares in the company, valued at $4,295,906.76. This represents a 24.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

