Burling Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Burling Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,888 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 4,101 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Powers Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,012 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 2,896 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $296.00 to $269.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.74.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $222.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $124.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.33. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.39 and a 12-month high of $287.01.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $18.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 47.55%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 37.67%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

