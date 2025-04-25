MGO One Seven LLC Increases Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,008 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Norges Bank bought a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth $1,542,262,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,487,579 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,752,834,000 after buying an additional 7,316,862 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 631.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,459,580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $474,187,000 after buying an additional 3,849,796 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 623.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,870,891 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $198,932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,091 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Shopify by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 15,774,148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,678,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Shopify from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Shopify from $144.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Shopify from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.66.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $95.12 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.56 and a 1 year high of $129.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.69. The company has a market cap of $123.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.37, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.82.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). Shopify had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 12.00%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

