Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Trims Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,308 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 18,759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Burling Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $466,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 643,905 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $158,916,000 after acquiring an additional 112,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $222.31 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.39 and a 12-month high of $287.01. The company has a market cap of $124.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.33.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.10. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 47.55%. The company had revenue of $18.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 billion. Analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 37.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.74.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

