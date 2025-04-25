FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Purchased by Snyder Capital Management L P

Snyder Capital Management L P boosted its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 44.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,304,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 402,291 shares during the quarter. FMC comprises 1.3% of Snyder Capital Management L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Snyder Capital Management L P’s holdings in FMC were worth $63,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 217.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in FMC by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in FMC by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on FMC. Mizuho set a $46.00 price target on FMC in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of FMC from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of FMC from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of FMC from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.69.

In other FMC news, Director Carol Anthony Davidson acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.33 per share, for a total transaction of $223,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,980. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ronaldo Pereira acquired 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.77 per share, for a total transaction of $200,312.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 48,837 shares in the company, valued at $1,746,899.49. The trade was a 12.95 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $40.88 on Friday. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $32.83 and a 52 week high of $68.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.20.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. FMC had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 9.67%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. FMC’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

