Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Acquired by Voya Financial Advisors Inc.

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,647,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,826 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up 12.9% of Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $118,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. Topsail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,514,000. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 63,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after buying an additional 5,163 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 849,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,060,000 after buying an additional 31,796 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 53,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,853,000 after acquiring an additional 18,148 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $72.94 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.37 and a fifty-two week high of $75.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.75.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.2404 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

