Snyder Capital Management L P Has $23.50 Million Stock Holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Snyder Capital Management L P lessened its holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 649,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 29,928 shares during the period. Snyder Capital Management L P’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $23,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 41,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Valvoline by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 56,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Valvoline by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total transaction of $224,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,560.05. This represents a 28.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:VVV opened at $34.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Valvoline Inc. has a one year low of $31.02 and a one year high of $48.27. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.02 and a 200-day moving average of $37.54.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Valvoline had a return on equity of 143.64% and a net margin of 16.34%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VVV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho cut their price target on Valvoline from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Valvoline from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Valvoline from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on VVV

Valvoline Profile

(Free Report)

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.