Snyder Capital Management L P Has $50.39 Million Position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Snyder Capital Management L P lessened its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 435,751 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 18,798 shares during the quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $50,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter worth $763,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Southernsun Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 240.5% during the fourth quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 115,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,375,000 after purchasing an additional 81,697 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,036 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Price Performance

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $96.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.78, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.38. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.01 and a 12 month high of $132.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 3.27.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.03). Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 3.66%. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $138.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lanesha Minnix sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.37, for a total transaction of $206,992.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,760.04. This represents a 31.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Eduardo Bernal Acebedo sold 19,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.61, for a total value of $2,155,077.49. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,333.42. This represents a 49.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report).

