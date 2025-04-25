RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC) Shares Sold by Snyder Capital Management L P

Snyder Capital Management L P decreased its position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 322,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,962 shares during the quarter. RBC Bearings comprises approximately 2.0% of Snyder Capital Management L P’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Snyder Capital Management L P owned approximately 1.03% of RBC Bearings worth $96,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,938,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $879,149,000 after acquiring an additional 229,466 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,097,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $328,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 507,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,944,000 after buying an additional 25,268 shares in the last quarter. Maren Capital LLC boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Maren Capital LLC now owns 403,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,794,000 after buying an additional 24,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in RBC Bearings by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 358,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,221,000 after buying an additional 6,667 shares during the last quarter.

RBC Bearings Stock Performance

Shares of RBC stock opened at $329.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.60. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1-year low of $241.43 and a 1-year high of $372.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $336.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $323.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on RBC Bearings from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on RBC Bearings from $410.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on RBC Bearings from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RBC Bearings news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 2,500 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.95, for a total transaction of $919,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 320,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,776,379.60. This trade represents a 0.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.89, for a total transaction of $145,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,728 shares in the company, valued at $2,441,523.92. This trade represents a 5.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,900 shares of company stock worth $3,963,031. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RBC Bearings Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

