Galaxy Digital (TSE:GLXY) Trading 18.4% Higher – Here’s Why

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSE:GLXY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 18.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$18.38 and last traded at C$18.21. Approximately 1,683,477 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 1,161,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.38.

Galaxy Digital Trading Up 10.4 %

The stock has a market cap of C$4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 3.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$17.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$22.53.

Galaxy Digital Company Profile

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. engages in the digital asset and blockchain businesses. It operates through three segments: Global Markets, Asset Management, and Digital Infrastructure Solutions. The company provides various financial products and services to individuals and institutions, such as digital asset trading, derivatives, structured products, financing, capital markets, and merger and acquisition services, digital asset spot and derivatives trading, bespoke lending and structured products.

