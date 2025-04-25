Ares Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:AACT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Westchester Capital Management LLC

Westchester Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:AACT – Free Report) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,098,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399,998 shares during the quarter. Ares Acquisition Co. II makes up 1.9% of Westchester Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Westchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Acquisition Co. II were worth $34,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AACT. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Ares Acquisition Co. II by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,110,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,534,000. Decagon Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,089,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ares Acquisition Co. II by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 808,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,878,000 after purchasing an additional 121,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Ares Acquisition Co. II Stock Performance

Shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II stock opened at $11.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.01. Ares Acquisition Co. II has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25.

About Ares Acquisition Co. II

Ares Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. It was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on March 15, 2021 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

