Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Position Lifted by Snyder Capital Management L P

Snyder Capital Management L P raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,380 shares during the period. Snyder Capital Management L P owned 0.17% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $30,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at about $507,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 164,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,368,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 334,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,654,000 after acquiring an additional 15,136 shares during the period. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $158.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.76.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $159.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $161.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.13. The company has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.79. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.70 and a 52 week high of $173.38.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $1.19. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 24.03%. As a group, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $6.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.27%.

Insider Transactions at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 2,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.93, for a total transaction of $396,264.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 319,813 shares in the company, valued at $47,949,563.09. The trade was a 0.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,140 shares of company stock worth $1,142,842. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

(Free Report)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.