Westchester Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI)

Westchester Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Free Report) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,688 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 10,885 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,122,786 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,396,000 after purchasing an additional 499,426 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,073,688 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,854,000 after purchasing an additional 86,787 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,107,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 493,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,447,000 after buying an additional 22,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 316,454 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after buying an additional 55,701 shares in the last quarter. 34.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Price Performance

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III stock opened at $10.50 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.98 and a 12 month high of $12.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.14.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.0555 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

