Cheviot Value Management LLC Increases Stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Cheviot Value Management LLC lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 715,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,226 shares during the quarter. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust makes up approximately 3.3% of Cheviot Value Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $17,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CEF. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,881,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,264,000 after buying an additional 52,369 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 2,039.4% during the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 1,999,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906,362 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,089,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 622,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,796,000 after purchasing an additional 125,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 526,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,513,000 after purchasing an additional 11,454 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust stock opened at $29.59 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a one year low of $20.96 and a one year high of $30.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.69.

About Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

