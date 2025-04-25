1,240,000 Shares in Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp I – Class A (NASDAQ:BACQ) Purchased by Westchester Capital Management LLC

Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp I – Class A (NASDAQ:BACQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,240,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,226,000. Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp I – Class A accounts for 0.7% of Westchester Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Westchester Capital Management LLC owned 3.67% of Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp I – Class A at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BACQ. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp I – Class A in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,974,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp I – Class A in the 4th quarter valued at $1,233,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp I – Class A during the 4th quarter worth $2,845,000. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp I – Class A during the 4th quarter worth $339,000. Finally, Rangeley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp I – Class A in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000.

Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp I – Class A Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BACQ opened at $10.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.00. Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp I – Class A has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.08.

Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp I – Class A Company Profile

Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. I is a blank check company, which was created for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on June 24, 2024 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

