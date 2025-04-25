Iron Horse Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:IROH) Shares Sold by Westchester Capital Management LLC

Westchester Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Iron Horse Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:IROH – Free Report) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,641 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.39% of Iron Horse Acquisitions worth $2,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in Iron Horse Acquisitions by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 213,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. grew its position in Iron Horse Acquisitions by 2,272.7% in the 4th quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 52,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Iron Horse Acquisitions by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 508,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after buying an additional 59,108 shares during the period. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iron Horse Acquisitions during the 4th quarter worth about $1,582,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Horse Acquisitions by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 452,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after acquiring an additional 194,728 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IROH opened at $10.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.36. Iron Horse Acquisitions Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $11.11.

Iron Horse Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on identifying targeted companies operating in content studios and film production, family entertainment, animation, music, gaming, e-sports, talent management, and talent-facing brands and businesses in the United States.

