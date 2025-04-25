Westchester Capital Management LLC Invests $9.58 Million in Gigcapital7 Corp. (NASDAQ:GIG)

Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gigcapital7 Corp. (NASDAQ:GIG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 959,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,580,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rangeley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Gigcapital7 in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gigcapital7 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Gigcapital7 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,000,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Gigcapital7 during the 4th quarter worth $3,000,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gigcapital7 during the 4th quarter valued at $3,027,000.

Gigcapital7 Price Performance

GIG stock opened at $10.16 on Friday. Gigcapital7 Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.89 and a 52 week high of $10.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.12.

Gigcapital7 Profile

GigCapital7 Corp. is a blank check company or special purpose acquisition company. It was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded by Avishay S.

