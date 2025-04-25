750,000 Shares in Voyager Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VACH) Bought by Westchester Capital Management LLC

Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Voyager Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VACH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,522,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Voyager Acquisition by 5,370.8% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 960,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,631,000 after buying an additional 942,633 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $7,095,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $4,014,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $3,513,000. Finally, Heights Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Voyager Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $2,508,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VACH opened at $10.26 on Friday. Voyager Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.10.

Voyager Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Voyager Acquisition Corp. is based in BROOKLYN, N.Y.

