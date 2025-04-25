Oak Woods Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:OAKU) Shares Sold by Westchester Capital Management LLC

Westchester Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Oak Woods Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:OAKU – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 275,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,485 shares during the quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oak Woods Acquisition were worth $3,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OAKU. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Woods Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Oak Woods Acquisition by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 313,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 74,618 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oak Woods Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $445,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Oak Woods Acquisition Stock Performance

OAKU stock opened at $11.86 on Friday. Oak Woods Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $10.75 and a 52 week high of $11.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.44.

Oak Woods Acquisition Profile

Oak Woods Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on businesses that operate in the public and private healthcare, medical services, and technology-enabled healthcare services sectors, as well as enterprise services, artificial intelligence, culture and media, computer and internet technologies, new consumer brands, blockchain, and other areas in the Asia-pacific region.

