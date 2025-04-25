Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) Shares Sold by Westchester Capital Management LLC

Westchester Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 133,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,003 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin Universal Trust were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Franklin Universal Trust by 4.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Franklin Universal Trust by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 172,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 652,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Universal Trust by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 51,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 11,042 shares during the period.

Franklin Universal Trust Price Performance

Franklin Universal Trust stock opened at $7.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.47. Franklin Universal Trust has a 1 year low of $6.52 and a 1 year high of $7.80.

Franklin Universal Trust Announces Dividend

Franklin Universal Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%.

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

