Cheviot Value Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Cheviot Value Management LLC lessened its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,136 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 6,529 shares during the quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 255.7% during the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 626 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Perspectives Inc raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 805 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. now owns 827 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS stock opened at $65.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.57. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $43.56 and a 1 year high of $71.45.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.30. CVS Health had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 1.24%. Analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 72.68%.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other news, Director Michael F. Mahoney acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.70 per share, for a total transaction of $2,001,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,625,045.20. This represents a 320.65 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 7,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $498,487.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,941.90. The trade was a 47.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from 67.00 to 70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on CVS Health from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVS Health

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.